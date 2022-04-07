Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE on FOX - Sunday, April 10, 2022

ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE airs Sunday, April 10 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Apr. 7, 2022  
Scoop: ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE on FOX - Sunday, April 10, 2022 Scrat, Manny, Sid, Diego and many more of your prehistoric pals FROM the ICE AGE movies star in this hilarious animated adventure. Business is booming at Sid's new egg-sitting service, but when the dastardly pirate bunny Squint steals the eggs, THE HERD must take off on a daring rescue mission that turns into the world's first egg hunt.

FOX's presentation of ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE, FROM Blue Sky Studios, airs Sunday, April 10 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

