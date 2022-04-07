Scoop: ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE on FOX - Sunday, April 10, 2022
ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE airs Sunday, April 10 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Scrat, Manny, Sid, Diego and many more of your prehistoric pals FROM the ICE AGE movies star in this hilarious animated adventure. Business is booming at Sid's new egg-sitting service, but when the dastardly pirate bunny Squint steals the eggs, THE HERD must take off on a daring rescue mission that turns into the world's first egg hunt.
FOX's presentation of ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE, FROM Blue Sky Studios, airs Sunday, April 10 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch the trailer for the special here:
