Scoop: Coming Up on the THE OSCARS on ABC - Sunday, March 27, 2022

The OSCARS will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, MARCH 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.The broadcast will feature the "biggest show opening in OSCARS history," a tribute to 60 years of James Bond, the first live performance of "We DON'T Talk About Bruno" and a 50 year celebration of the The Godfather.The star-studded lineup of OSCARS presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, NAOMI Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Halle Bailey, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry. Tracee Ellis Ross, and Yuh-Jung Youn. The ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.The 94th OSCARS will be held on Sunday, MARCH 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

