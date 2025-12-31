Possum Point Players Open 2026 Season With SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sondheim lovers and those just learning the magic of the famous composer and lyricist will want to experience Possum Point Players' “Sondheim on Sondheim” musical revue January 23 - February 1.

The Players open the 2026 season of stage productions with the many faceted and unique musical revue with Friday and Saturday performances on January 23, 24, 30, and 31, at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinee performances' January 25 and February 1, at 2 PM. The fully accessible Possum Hall is at 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown. The location includes, free, paved parking.

“Sondheim on Sondheim” is an intimate portrait of the famed songwriter in his own words and music. Using exclusive video interviews and new orchestrations of many of his acclaimed works, audiences get an inside look at the personal life and artistic process of the Father of the Modern Musical, Stephen Sondheim.

A starry ensemble of the area's best will perform over two dozen Sondheim tunes, ranging from the beloved to the obscure. Luisa Forger, Camden; Steve Givens, Georgetown; Carter Huffman, Georgetown; Lorraine Leavel, Milford; Thomas Oxbrough, Millsboro; Abbey Ruark, Georgetown; Ashlie Sayler, Seaford; and Justin Truitt, Dover all lend their vocal talents to immortalize many Sondheim masterpieces (and some that ended on the cutting room floor). John H. Hulse, Rehoboth Beach, stage directs, and Jerry Birl, Rehoboth Beach, music directs. The show's band consists of eight instrumentalists who round out this stellar ensemble. Chase Schirmer, Milford, is the video technician who will bring Stephen Sondheim's clips to life.

