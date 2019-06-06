Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, June 20, 2019
Contestants featured in this episode include the following:
Julia Lew - South Pasadena, CA
Jared Gustavsen - Oceanside, CA
Hailey Hunter - Muskegon, MI
Lauren Olaya - Wichita Falls, TX
Holly Fine - Riverside, CA
Alex Mendoza - Claremont, CA
Shay Bennett - Fullerton, CA
Mariama Bonette - New York, NY
Scott Glauser - Santa Clara, UT
Bob Jensen - Oceanside, CA
"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Production begins this month in California. Airdate will be announced at a later date. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.
"Holey Moley" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.