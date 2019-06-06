Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, June 20, 2019



Contestants featured in this episode include the following:

"Putt Up or Shut Up" - It's mini-golf like you've never seen it before. Every week, the first-of-its-kind mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. At the end of every episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket. In the series premiere, a special GRAMMY® Award-winning celebrity guest makes an appearance on The Distractor hole in an attempt to distract the putters and break their focus. "Holey Moley" premieres THURSDAY, JUNE 20 (8:00-9:00 P.M. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.



Julia Lew - South Pasadena, CA

Jared Gustavsen - Oceanside, CA

Hailey Hunter - Muskegon, MI

Lauren Olaya - Wichita Falls, TX

Holly Fine - Riverside, CA

Alex Mendoza - Claremont, CA

Shay Bennett - Fullerton, CA

Mariama Bonette - New York, NY

Scott Glauser - Santa Clara, UT

Bob Jensen - Oceanside, CA



"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Production begins this month in California. Airdate will be announced at a later date. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.



"Holey Moley" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.





