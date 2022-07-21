Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 28, 2022

MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, July 28 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 28, 2022 One chef selects a dessert for each of his or her fellow competitors to bake to perfection. Anything less will force the contestants to face elimination in the "Bake to Win" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, July 28 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Season 12 of hit culinary competition MASTERCHEF brings back a batch of All-Stars for redemption in MASTERCHEF: BACK TO WIN. Summer's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, MASTERCHEF features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. For the first time ever, MASTERCHEF is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition's history, including two MASTERCHEF JUNIOR cooks now competing as adults! Twenty All-Stars will get a SECOND CHANCE to prove they have what it takes, facing the toughest challenges to-date, all while being held to the highest standards in MASTERCHEF history. The MASTERCHEF contestants will face a challenge of feeding hungry members of the Coast Guard, demonstrate their skills in a vegan dish challenge, travel to Horsetown, USA (Norco, CA) to feed cowboys and compete in the fan-favorite RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge at Wolfgang Puck's Spago. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen FROM VIKING.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.

Watch a video FROM the show here:

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on GENERATION GAP, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge. Watch a clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on PRESS YOUR LUCK, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (hometown: Waterford, Michigan) and Debbie Gwaltney (hometown: Ferndale, Washington). Watch a featurette now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FINAL STRAW on ABC - Sunday, July 17, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE FINAL STRAW, airing on ABC on Sunday, July 17, 2022! Hosted by Janelle James, four teams of contestants compete in an epic battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items FROM towering themed stacks. Watch a new featurette from the show!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Father Joe redirects Shrub’s love of graffiti to an art class, while Kelly gets some quality time with her father, Bobby. Meanwhile, Cheryl and Joe come to grips with their new relationship status in the “Naked Lady Day” episode. Plus, watch a clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors FROM countries around the world. Plus, watch highlights of the guest-stars from this season now!