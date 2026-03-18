Photos: Matt Willis, Katie Hall, and More in New Photos From CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

More production images have been released for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club featuring West End star Katie Hall as Sally Bowles and actor, presenter and Brit Award winner Matt Willis as the Emcee. Check out the photos below!

They star alongside Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon, Eva-Rose Tanaka, Marina Tavolieri and Lucy Young.

Katie Hall and Matt Willis’ final performance will be Saturday 23 May 2026.

The Prologue Company are Isobel Bates, Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Jonathan Charles, Shanelle Clemenson, Andrew Linnie, Zara Liu, Dak Mashava, Brian James O’Sullivan, Jack William Parry and Shiho Yokoyama.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, Wigs and Hair design by Sam Cox and Make-Up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer is Angus MacRae and the musical director is Ben Van Tienen.

Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by ATG Productions and Underbelly.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner