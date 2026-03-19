Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 19, 2026- First Look At THE OUTSIDERS New Cast and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway lovers! As we kick off another day on the Great White Way, let’s catch up on some of yesterday’s most exciting highlights from BroadwayWorld. We’ve got an exclusive interview with Rob McClure discussing the real science inspiring the new play Spare Parts, and a must-see video of Lea Michele and the cast of CHESS performing “Nobody’s Side” on The Late Show. There’s a fresh look at the new cast of The Outsiders taking their first bows, special video moments with Bernadette Peters joining Jonathan Groff on stage, and gymnast Laurie Hernandez making her Broadway debut in & Juliet. Don’t miss visual highlights from the latest productions and meet the new faces of some of Broadway’s favorite shows. Dive in below for all the latest stories lighting up the stage!
|The Front Page
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Interview: Rob McClure on the Real Science Behind SPARE PARTS
In this interview with BroadwayWorld, Rob McClure discusses the world premiere of Spare Parts, a new play about anti-aging science, ethics, and the real research behind the story.
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Video: Watch Lea Michele and the Cast of CHESS Perform 'Nobody's Side' on THE LATE SHOW
On Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Lea Michele, along with the Broadway cast and orchestra of Chess, took the stage for a performance of 'Nobody's Side' from the hit revival. Check out Michele's rendition of the song here.
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Photos: THE OUTSIDERS New Cast Takes First Bows
The Outsiders welcomed new cast members beginning on Tuesday, March 17 at the Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the cast taking their first bows. Check out photos here
|Must Watch
| Video: Bernadette Peters Dances With Jonathan Groff at JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
Bernadette Peters joined Jonathan Groff at Just In Time on Broadway for a special moment recently. As she took in a performance of the Bobby Darin musical at Circle in the Square, Groff danced with her. Watch the video!. (more...)
| Video: Watch Emma Flynn Sing 'No One Mourns the Wicked' in WICKED on Broadway
by Michael Major
Wicked the Musical on Broadway has released new video footage of Emma Flynn, who recently joined the production as Glinda, making her entrance and singing No One Mourns the Wicked.'. (more...)
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Video: Laurie Hernandez Takes First Bows in & JULIET
Video: Tessa Thompson Reveals How HEDDA Sparked Her Return to Theater Work
Video: Watch the New Trailer For I'M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
I’M EVERY WOMAN – THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL will make its London premiere at Hackney Empire from 20 - 25 March. Watch an all new trailer for the musical in the video here!. (more...)
Video: Whitney Leavitt Gets Tattoo to Celebrate Breaking CHICAGO Ticket Record
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Meet the New Cast of THE OUTSIDERS
by Bruce Glikas
New cast members of The Outsiders have taken over at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, including six actors making their Broadway debuts. They began performances together on Tuesday, March 17. Meet the new cast members in the photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC
by Bruce Glikas
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway. The cast recently met the press, led by Taraji P. Henson and Cedric 'The Entertainer.' Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Critics/Journalists Association revealed six finalists for the 2026 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award, recognizing the playwrights who produced the best scripts that premiered professionally outside of NYC in 2025.. (more...)
Free Enrollment Opens for HINTON BATTLE - DAY OF DANCE 2026
by Stephi Wild
BLACK BROADWAY MEN's Anthony Wayne in association with BLACK THEATRE COALITION's T. Oliver Reid & LA POPE, INC's Stephanie Pope-Lofgren have just opened applications for the third Annual HINTON BATTLE - DAY OF DANCE 2026.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited Will Host 'A Light Still Shines: Art in a Time of War'
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited will host its upcoming Community Gathering on Zoom, titled 'A Light Still Shines: Art in a Time of War.' Learn more about the event and how to attend here!. (more...)
Gina Naomi Baez, Becca Suskauer and More to Star in GOD, SEX, AND MUSICAL THEATER Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
God, Sex, and Musical Theater, a new musical with book and lyrics by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi, will hold an industry reading at Royal Family Performing Arts Space in New York City.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
It’s a hot, beautiful summer in 1905, and Russia’s elite retreat to the countryside to swim, sip champagne and start affairs. When they’re having this much fun, why care about anything else? But Varvara just can’t shake the feeling that their holiday idyll is built on borrowed time. As the party continues, how long can they ignore the storm on the horizon?. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
Tour dates and on-sale information have been revealed for the next “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” of North America coming in Fall 2026, featuring stars from the “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES” and “Camp Rock” film franchises.. (more...)
A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to Skokie Theatre
by Stephi Wild
MadKap Productions will present the Tennessee Williams’ classic play A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie.. (more...)
2026 Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Finalists Revealed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Critics/Journalists Association revealed six finalists for the 2026 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award, recognizing the playwrights who produced the best scripts that premiered professionally outside of NYC in 2025.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for CATS: The Jellicle Ball, which begins preview performances Wednesday, March 18 at the Broadhurst Theatre ahead of a Wednesday, April 7 opening night. Meet the cast here!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of BECKY SHAW, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Second Stage Theater's Becky Shaw at Second Stage's Hayes Theater, ahead of an opening night on April 6. Meet the cast here!. (more...)
World Premiere of THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE Will Come to El Portal Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All Roads Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE: THE SONGS OF JULE STYNE. Learn more about the upcoming performance here.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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