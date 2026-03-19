Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 19, 2026- First Look At THE OUTSIDERS New Cast and More

Video: Laurie Hernandez Takes First Bows in & JULIET

by Michael Major

Laurie Hernandez made her Broadway debut on Tuesday night, joining the cast of & Juliet. Watch a video of the two-time medal-winning Olympic gymnast performing 'CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!' and 'Roar' during her first performance.. (more...)

Video: Tessa Thompson Reveals How HEDDA Sparked Her Return to Theater Work

by Josh Sharpe

During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Tessa Thompson spoke about how starring in the cinematic reimagining of Hedda Gabler inspired her to return to the stage. Watch the interview now. . (more...)

by Stephi Wild