Louis McCartney Lands New Onscreen Role in TIME Following STRANGER THINGS Exit

Louis McCartney, who recently finished his Tony-nominated run as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is among the new cast members joining season three of Jimmy McGovern’s BAFTA-winning drama series, Time. He will play the character of James in the new season, which is now in production in Belfast.

Other newly announced cast are Vinette Robinson as Erica, Jo Joyner as Nicola, Daniel Ryan as Custodial Manager Jennings, Warren Brown as Albie, Ollie McNulty and Chukwubuikem Molokwu making their screen debuts as Peter and Christopher, and Ethaniel Davy as Jayden.

The three-part drama will be led by David Tennant as Prison Officer Bailey with Siobhan Finneran reprising her role as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain. Further cast members include Victor Zhao, Paul Smith Junior, Finn Kearns and Jack Barnes, who also make their screen debuts as Jietang, Toby, Mark and Chaz, respectively.

Set within a Young Offenders Institution, season three will explore the impact of locking up teenagers and the effects on those who look after them. Prison Chaplain Marie-Louise comes to the YOI having lost her faith. When tragedy strikes within the prison, Marie-Louise clashes with veteran officer Bailey, a man in the midst of his own crisis. Bailey knows more about the circumstances that led to this major incident, but will he come clean before the guilt gets too much?

Meanwhile, two teenage young offenders, Peter and James, struggle through the terrifying first weeks and months of their incarceration. Can James ever face his broken parents after an unforgivable act of violence and will Peter tell the truth about the death of an innocent man, or does family loyalty mean more? An unlikely friendship between them looks to shift the trajectory of their futures, but in an increasingly unstable environment, is change ever possible?

Time season three is written by McGovern and Samuel Bailey (Shook). It is made by BBC Studios Fiction for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, a co-production with BritBox. It is directed by Paul Whittington and produced by Amanda Black. The executive producers are Josh Cole, Andrew Morrissey and Michael Parke for BBC Studios Fiction, Lucy Richer for the BBC, Jon Farrar and Jess O'Riordan for BritBox, and Jimmy McGovern. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

Louis McCartney is best known for his leading role in his stage debut, as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London's West End and Broadway. McCartney got his first break when he was burned alive by a dragon in Game of Thrones. He was then cast in the BBC television series Hope Street as returning character Shay, followed by the feature film Silent Roar, playing the lead role as Dondo, a young surfer dealing with the grief of his father’s death.

Photo credit: Tina Slokolvska