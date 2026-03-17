Haley Baylee To Host New Netflix Reality Competition Show WIN THE MALL

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Content creator Haley Baylee has been tapped to host Netflix’s upcoming reality competition show Win The Mall. Described as "part shopping spree, part social strategy," the series will premiere this fall.

According to the logline, Win the Mall places players into a working mall where they’ll attempt to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another, with only one contestant named the winner and "will walk away with the keys to the ultimate prize."

Win The Mall is the latest in Netflix's growing slate of competition series, including Star Search, Building the Band, The Golden Ticket, Squid Game: The Challenge, Million Dollar Secret, Battle Camp, and Is It Cake?

Executive Producers are Jimmy Fox (for Fremantle), Charles Wachter (Showrunner), Robert Cohen, and Melanie Brobyn (Media Headquarters).

About Haley Baylee

A former scientist, Haley Baylee now works as a full-time creator, host, and model. In addition to winning the Sports Illustrated’s Model Search in 2017, Baylee has graced magazine covers (Numero Netherlands, Glamour Bulgaria, Modeliste, Basic Magazine, etc.), attended every major red carpet (Grammys, Oscars, Tonys, Golden Globes, VMAs, Actors Awards, Emmy Awards, CMA Awards, and Gotham Awards), led panels for Fortune 500 companies, and collaborated with A-list celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Jacob Elordi, ENYPHEN, Coleman Domingo, Olivia Rodrigo, Courtney Cox, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran and more.

Baylee has achieved major growth across all of her social platforms, with over 35 million collective followers gained in just three years. She has been named a Forbes Top Creator for both 2025 & 2024, a Time 100 Top Creator, listed on Maxim Top 100, and nominated for a Streamy award.

Photo Credit: Derek Kettela