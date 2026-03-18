Review: THE BAKERY TOUR - CUPCAKE at Varsity Theatre Minneapolis

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The Bakery Tour stop in Minneapolis on March 18 felt more like a wild party than a typical concert—and honestly, that’s exactly what you want from CupcakKe.

She came out right at 7 and jumped straight in, no slow build or anything. From the start, the energy was kind of insane—in a good way. The crowd was already loud before she even hit the stage, but once she got going, it turned into full-on screaming every lyric, no hesitation. It didn’t matter how wild or over-the-top the songs got, everyone was fully in it.

What made the night really work wasn’t just the setlist—it was how she handled the crowd. She kept joking around between songs, talking to people, hyping them up, laughing at random stuff happening in the audience. It felt loose and real, not like she was just running through a routine. At times it honestly felt like a mix between a concert and a stand-up set.

The songs themselves hit hard live. The bass was heavy, everything felt loud and a little chaotic, but in a way that just made it more fun. And even with all the movement and crowd interaction, she didn’t lose control of the performance—her timing and delivery were still on point the whole time.

By the end, everyone was sweaty, yelling, and clearly not ready for it to be over. It wasn’t polished or super structured, but that’s kind of the point. The whole night felt unpredictable and unfiltered, and that’s what made it stick. It was messy, loud, funny, and just a really good time.

Photo courtesy of Cupcakke

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