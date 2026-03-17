Jeff Hiller To Serve as Celebrity Grand Marshal for 2026 LA Pride Parade

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Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller will serve as this year's Celebrity Grand Marshal of the 56th Annual LA Pride Parade. With a theme of “Rise with Pride," the celebration will take place in Hollywood on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Civil rights activist Mia Yamamoto will be the Community Grand Marshal, with the late activist Shirley Raines selected as the Legacy Grand Marshal. The annual event heralds from Christopher Street West Association, the nonprofit that organized the world’s first permitted LGBTQ+ parade in 1970.

“‘Rise with Pride’ is more than a theme, it’s a responsibility,” said Lawrence Carroll, CSW Board President. “This year especially, it’s important that we listen to our community and respond intentionally. Our focus is on accessibility, sustainability, and innovation. LA Pride is rooted in service."

The LA Pride Parade route will begin at Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue, traveling north to Hollywood Boulevard, east to Cahuenga Boulevard, and south back to Sunset Boulevard. Pride Village, stretching along Hollywood Boulevard from Vine Street to Gower Street, is free and open to the public.

In 2025, Hiller won an Emmy Award for his work in HBO's Somebody Somewhere. He recently guest-starred on Pluribus and Elsbeth, and is a recurring character on Stumble for NBC, as well as Hiro Murai’s upcoming series for Apple TV+, Widow’s Bay. In January, he performed his solo show, Jeff Hiller Reads (To) You at Joe's Pub at The Public.

Yamamoto is a transgender LA-based criminal defense attorney and highly lauded LGBTQ+ civil rights activist. She spent nearly 15 years as a Legal Aid attorney and public defender and, for her human rights work and LGBTQ+ activism, has been awarded dozens of legal awards and been named “Criminal Defense Attorney of the Year” by the LA County Bar Association 2002.

Raines was a humanitarian, activist, and the Founder of Beauty 2 the Streetz. Following the devastating loss of her young son, Raines channeled her grief into a lifelong mission of service, becoming a transformative figure in Los Angeles' Skid Row community — where she was affectionately known by her followers and “Kings and Queens” as “Ms. Shirley.” She passed away in January 2026 at the age of 58.