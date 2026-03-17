MR. NOBODY AGAINST PUTIN Expands Theatrical Run Following Oscar Win

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Fresh from the Oscars stage, the award-winning documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin is expanding its theatrical run, adding more than 30 screens in cities across the country this weekend.

The expansion brings the film's total screen count to 150, with more being added daily by distributor Kino Lorber. The film is also streaming exclusively on Kino Film Collection. Visit here for a full list of markets and showtimes.

Mr. Nobody Against Putin, the 2026 Oscar Winner for Best Documentary Feature, follows Pasha Talankin, a beloved Russian primary school teacher, known as a mentor and prankster who offers students a safe haven in his office.

After Russia invades Ukraine, Pasha’s role in the school changes dramatically as he is reluctantly drawn into Putin’s propaganda machine. Forced to promote state-sanctioned messages and horrified by the transformation of his school and community, he struggles with guilt and a sense of powerlessness, leading him to become an international whistleblower.

As the school’s videographer, Pasha documents intimate and revealing footage of Putin’s regime, capturing the rise of militarized children’s groups, repressive laws, fervent nationalism, and the recruitment of graduating students to fight in the war. When he learns his own life may be at risk, Pasha is forced to plan a dangerous escape from Russia. The film is directed by David Borenstein and co-directed by Pasha Talankin.

Photo Credit: František Svatoš, Courtesy of Sundance Institute