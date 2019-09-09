Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Friday, September 20, 2019
Returning from their home towns after a whirlwind trip across the pond, the Top Three home cooks are ready to tackle their final dishes in hopes of crossing the finish line and coming out on top! All eyes will be on the chefs as the legendary MASTERCHEF kitchen is transformed into a battle ring full of friends, family and former winners ready to watch their favorite Season Ten chef-testants cook for their lives. The finalists must execute a superior three-course meal for the judges; the entirety of Season Ten has led to this crucial and exciting moment! Only one will win the title of MASTERCHEF, an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judges' restaurants and the $250,000 grand prize in "The Finale - Pt. 1 / The Finale - Pt. 2" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Friday, Sept. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox. (MCH-1024/1025) (TV-14 L)
Celebrating its milestone 10th season, television's No. 1 cooking show, MASTERCHEF, will air two nights per week, kicking off Wednesday, May 29 and joining the Thursday lineup on Thursday, June 20.
This season, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich take the series to new heights and across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The home cooks will face a series of challenges including cooking for a 10th anniversary pool party, catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding reception and feeding ravenous NASCAR drivers at the Irwindale Speedway. Additionally, and for the first time ever, the series will take over dinner service at Gordon's flagship London restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Tough competition, surprise guests and many challenges are in store with one home cook ultimately claiming the title of MASTERCHEF and the $250,000 grand prize.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
