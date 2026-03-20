MRS. DOUBTFIRE, SHUCKED, and More Set For Broadway in Wichita's 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Wichita Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Wichita & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, has announced he 2026–27 Season for the Century II Concert Hall. The 2026–27 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: MRS. DOUBTFIRE, THE BODYGUARD, SHUCKED. The 2026–27 Season will also include the Music Theatre Wichita production of LES MISÉRABLES.

Season Memberships for the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayWichita.com. Information about each production can be found below.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE (WICHITA PREMIERE!)

Nov. 10–12, 2026

Century II Concert Hall

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Wichita in this internationally acclaimed hit musical. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now—one that proves we’re better together.

THE BODYGUARD (WICHITA PREMIERE!)

Jan. 11–13, 2027

Century II Concert Hall

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation—what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

SHUCKED (WICHITA PREMIERE!)

March 8–10, 2027

Century II Concert Hall

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

Music Theatre Wichita’s LES MISÉRABLES

Sept. 9–13, 2026

Century II Concert Hall

The epic story that changes how you see the world. Prepare to be swept away by one of the most powerful musicals ever written. LES MISÉRABLES is an emotional journey through love, sacrifice, redemption, and the unbreakable human spirit. Les Mis is the show that reminds us why we need art, why we need each other, and why hope can never truly die. “Do you hear the people sing?” – and will you join them?