Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, June 14, 2019

"Lele p? n? manu like" - Thanksgiving brings Grover's parents (guest stars Louis Gossett Jr. and Gladys Knight) and brother Percy, Jr. (Clifton Powel) to Oahu for a visit tainted by sibling rivalry, and Five-0 investigates a thief who is crushed to death by an empty safe, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, June 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode is written by series star Chi McBride. (Originally broadcast 11/16/18.)

("Lele p? n? manu like" is Hawaiian for "Birds of a Feather...")

HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches.

Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town. Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate and Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job. Helping them is Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family; Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.





The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.