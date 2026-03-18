Photos: THE OUTSIDERS New Cast Takes First Bows

The Outsiders welcomed new cast members beginning on Tuesday, March 17 at the Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the cast taking their first bows. Check out photos below!

The cast is led by Noah Pacht as “Ponyboy Curtis,” Caleb Mathura as “Johnny Cade,” SeQuoiia as “Dallas Winston,” Dan Berry as “Darrel Curtis,” Sutton James Kaylor as “Sodapop Curtis,” Emma Pittman as “Cherry Valance,” Daryl Tofa as “Two-Bit,” Nicholas McDonough as “Bob” and Victor Carrillo Tracey as “Paul.”

The cast also includes Cameron Burke, Runako Campbell, Henry Julián Gendron, Devin Tyler Hatch, Hailey Hyde, Brandon Lee Jordan, Abby Matsusaka, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Logan Gray Saad, Josh Strobl, Eli Talley, Derek Jordan Taylor, Jena VanElslander, Davis Wayne, Wes Williams and Cole Zieser.

The Outsiders is the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders features Scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Cody Spencer, and Projection Design by Hana Kim. Music Direction and Additional Orchestrations by Matt Hinkley. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski