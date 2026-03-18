Video: First Look at THE BODYGUARD at The John W. Engeman Theater

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The John W. Engeman Theater has released a first look video of The Bodyguard, which began performances on March 12 and will run through April 26, 2026, in Northport, New York.

Directed by Hunter Foster, the production features choreography by Krystyna Resavy, with both artists previously collaborating at the Engeman on South Pacific.

The cast is led by Erica Burkett as Rachel Marron, Blake Burgess as Frank Farmer, and Sharaé Moultrie as Nicki Marron. They are joined by Bridget Bailey, Semih Bal, Jake Bartley, Madeline Benoit, Gabriel Bommarito, Jonathan Cobrda, Zeth Dixon, Shabazz Green, Zoie Lee, Ben McHugh, Juan Romero Muñoz, Naja Nicole, Bryn Purvis, Henrique Sobrinho, Kendall Stewart, and Eldridge Taylor Jr. Swings for the production are Faith Jordan Candino, Preston Karp, and Amare Tavarez.

The creative team includes Jacob Stebly as musical director, Kyle Dixon as scenic designer, Dustin Cross as Costume Designer, John Burkland as lighting designer, Laura Shubert as sound designer, Megan Cohen as props designer, Jeff Knaggs as wig and makeup designer, the Wojcik Casting Team as casting directors, Chelsey Steinmetz as production manager, Molly Conklin as production stage manager, Jennifer Dolce as director of production, and Richard Dolce as executive producer.

Based on the film, the musical follows a former Secret Service agent hired to protect a global superstar. The stage adaptation features songs including "I'm Every Woman," "So Emotional," "Run to You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," and "I Will Always Love You."

Performances take place Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Engeman Theater, located at 250 Main Street in Northport.