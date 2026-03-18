Video: First Look at THE BRIEF WONDROUS LIFE OF OSCAR WAO at Goodman Theatre

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Goodman Theatre has released a first look video of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, the world premiere English-language stage adaptation of Junot Díaz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The production is currently running through April 12, 2026, in the Owen Theatre, with an eight-performance extension added.

Adapted by Marco Antonio Rodríguez and directed by Teatro Vista Artistic Director Wendy Mateo, the production stars Lenin Izquierdo as Oscar, a Dominican college freshman navigating identity, love, and family legacy. Kelvin Grullon appears as Yunior, Oscar’s roommate, who encourages him to take another chance at romance.

The story follows Oscar from New Jersey to Santo Domingo as he attempts to break free from the generational curse, or “fukú,” that has shaped his family’s history. The stage adaptation brings the novel to life through a combination of theatrical storytelling and visual design, including scenic work by Regina Garcia and comic book-style projections by Stefania Bulbarella.

The Goodman Theatre production complements Rodríguez’s Spanish-language version, La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao, which is currently being presented at Repertorio Español in New York on select dates.

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao continues performances in Chicago through April 12, with extension week performances scheduled April 7 through April 12.