HAMILTON, THE OUTSIDERS and More Set for Broadway Comes to Reno 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Comes to Reno, sponsored by Plumas Bank, is thrilled to announce another magical, direct-from-Broadway season featuring four brand-new musical productions making their northern Nevada premieres, the return of two spectacular favorites, and a hilarious holiday musical.

"The Pioneer Center is proud to announce the 32nd season of Broadway Comes to Reno with an incredible line-up of new musicals and audience favorites direct from New York City. Reno is a cultural destination, and attracting this line up of exceptional Broadway national tours is proof," said Dennyse Sewell, CEO of the Pioneer Center.

The season begins in October with the unique, spectacle-filled new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, followed by the modern-day holiday classic ELF THE MUSICAL inspired by the hit film. Winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS premieres in January. Celebrating 20 years, the original Broadway sensation JERSEY BOYS returns in February. The international, award-winning smash-hit musical THE BODYGUARD, based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner plays the Pioneer Center in March 2027. Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING arrives in May and tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. The season closes with the return of HAMILTON, the unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

Broadway Comes to Reno 2026-2027 Season

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

October 20–25, 2026

Based on the bestselling novel, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS follows a young man who jumps aboard a traveling circus during the Great Depression and discovers a world of spectacle, danger, and unexpected love. Set under the big top, the story blends romance, ambition, and survival as performers and animals alike struggle to find their place.

ELF THE MUSICAL

November 17–22, 2026

ELF THE MUSICAL tells the story of Buddy, a human raised as an elf at the North Pole who travels to New York City to find his biological father. Filled with holiday cheer, the musical follows Buddy as he navigates a new world, spreading joy and rediscovering the meaning of family.

THE OUTSIDERS

January 12–17, 2027

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s novel, THE OUTSIDERS centers on a group of working-class teenagers navigating identity, loyalty, and class conflict. As tensions rise between rival groups, the story explores friendship, loss, and the search for belonging.

JERSEY BOYS

February 9–14, 2027

JERSEY BOYS charts the rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, tracing their journey from New Jersey streets to international stardom. Featuring a catalogue of hits, the musical examines the group’s successes, challenges, and lasting impact on popular music.

THE BODYGUARD

March 9–14, 2027

Based on the film, THE BODYGUARD follows a former Secret Service agent hired to protect a global superstar. As threats escalate, the relationship between bodyguard and client deepens, set against a soundtrack of well-known songs.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

May 25–30, 2027

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the story of two obsolete helper robots living in near isolation who form an unexpected connection. As they venture beyond their programmed routines, the musical explores memory, companionship, and what it means to be alive.

HAMILTON

July 20–25, 2027

HAMILTON traces the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, blending hip-hop, jazz, and musical theatre to tell the story of his rise and legacy. The production explores themes of ambition, legacy, and the shaping of a nation.

"The 2026-2027 season of Broadway Comes to Reno will certainly be one to remember with these 7 highest-caliber touring Broadway shows. Our audiences are sure to have experiences they will long remember, from blockbuster favorites making their return to brand-new Tony-winning hits playing our region for the very first time. Thank you to our partners, including our new Broadway title sponsor, Plumas Bank, for helping us make Reno a cultural destination." said Pioneer Center CEO, Dennyse Sewell.

Current subscribers can renew beginning on March 18th. New season packages go on sale in early June. The only way to guarantee seats to these blockbuster shows is to subscribe to a season package. Patrons interested in becoming new subscribers are encouraged to sign up on the waitlist today at www.pioneercenter.com.

Enjoy the many exclusive benefits of becoming a subscriber, including a guarantee of the same great seats for each season show, securing the best pricing and seats, and first access to upgrading or exchanging seats. Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to additional touring productions prior to the general public. Subscription tickets are received electronically via email before the performance to avoid box office lines.

On-sale dates for groups and individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.