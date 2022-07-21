Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, July 26 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jul. 21, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Percussionist Alma wants to be accepted by her tight-knit Cuban family, but to understand why they disapprove of her musical career, she must revisit their history in the "Once Upon a Time in Havana" episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, July 26 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

This summer, FOX travels to FANTASY ISLAND, with an all-new version of the classic show.

A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions - both big and small - that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart ENLIGHTENED and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Serving as steward of this mysterious island is ELENA ROARKE (Roselyn Sanchez, "Devious Maids," "Grand Hotel"), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family's legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed. Assisting Elena is RUBY AKUDA (Kiara Barnes, "The Bold and the Beautiful"), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on FANTASY ISLAND with a terminal illness, and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot JAVIER (John Gabriel Rodriquez, "Miranda's Rights," "Rosewood"), who also is THE HEAD of island transportation and a jack of all trades.

A variety of fantastic guest stars are set for the first season, including Bellamy Young ("Prodigal Son"), as a morning show anchor under pressure to look effortlessly perfect while eating as much as she wants without gaining weight; DAVE and Odette Annable ("Brothers & Sisters," "House"), as two adventurers whose marriage has grown stale and want to have the ultimate adventure together; Debbi Morgan ("All My Children"), as an eccentric mother who wants to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they refuse to see her; Leslie Jordan (CALL ME KAT), as THE MENTOR of a young artist who wishes to reunite with him on Día de los Muertos; and in a very special "Melrose Place" reunion, Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga play friends who come to the Island to celebrate their 50th birthdays, and have their fantasies expose FAULT LINES in their friendship.

FANTASY ISLAND is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and FOX Entertainment. Liz Craft and Sarah Fain ("The 100," "The Shield," "Lie to Me") serve as executive producers and showrunners. Anne Clements and Adam Kane also serve as executive producers. Kane also directed the pilot.

