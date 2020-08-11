Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The episode airs from 9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT.

"Vacation!" - After Anna-Kat's big win with The Wildflower Girls, the Ottos head to California for an all-expenses paid family vacation. But when her birthday coincides with their trip, Katie is determined to have a relaxing kid-free day, one where she and Greg are free to do whatever they want. Meanwhile, Taylor loses all her money on Hollywood Boulevard and Anna-Kat is forced into busking to get them out of trouble; and after crashing their trip, Cooper (Logan Pepper) surprises Katie by making her birthday wish come true on "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/6/20)

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

Lisa Vanderpump guest stars as herself.

"Vacation!" was written by Jonathon Fener and directed by Chris Koch.

