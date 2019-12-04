Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

"The Joy From Oz" - Amid holiday parties, Lola must defend herself before the Commission on Judicial Performance after a complaint is made against her.

Also, Judge Lisa Benner enlists Sara, Emily and Luke in staging a "Wizard of Oz"-themed mock trial for the children of Hall of Justice employees, in which Dorothy is on trial for killing the wicked witch, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Wednesday, Dec. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 12/16/19.)

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.





Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.