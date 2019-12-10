Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, December 30, 2019
"How to Succeed in Law Without Really Re-Trying" - When one of Lola's former murder cases is overturned on appeal, Mark helms the retrial and struggles to keep the bomber in jail, while Lola fears she may have prosecuted an innocent man, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Monday, Dec. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/25/19.) ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
Scoop: Coming Up on New Episodes of THE NEW POPE in January on HBO
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, December 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, December 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Tuesday, December 31, 2019