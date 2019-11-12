Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, December 2, 2019
"Devotees in the Courthouse of Love" - Lola officiates her first nuptials on "Wedding Day," an annual event when couples flock to the Hall of Justice to be married free of charge.
Also, Lola and public defender Emily Lopez are torn between civil laws and the laws of a higher power when it seems they must allow Phoebe (Emma Dumont), a nun with a shady past, to go to prison for a criminal act against the church that she believes is morally right, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Monday, Dec. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/21/19.)
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
