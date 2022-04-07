Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLETCHER on FOX - Thursday, April 14, 2022

Kelly inspires Dylan to return to his passion for magic with a visit to Flatch's new magic and vape shop, Smokus Pocus. Meanwhile, Shrub finally takes Beth on a date in the all-new "That Old Flatch Magic" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, April 14 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning BBC format, "This Country," WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by DGA Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes.

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town - their dreams, their concerns - they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It's a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

The documentary crew finds worthy subjects in cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (newcomer Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley, "The Kids Are Alright") who let the documentary crew in on their lives and local current events. JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott, "Lethal Weapon," "American Pie" franchise) is the local minister who also attempts to guide Kelly and Shrub. He moved to Flatch with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash, "The Boys," "You're The Worst"), who is the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot." Other Flatch residents include MICKEY ST. JEAN (newcomer Justin Linville), who relentlessly attempts to become Shrub's best friend; Kelly's frenemy, NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega, "Succession"), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (newcomer Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms.

WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

Watch a preview of the new episode here: