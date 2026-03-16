Photos: ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :|| at A.C.T.

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You can now get a first look at production photos from ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||, the world premiere play with music from A.C.T.-commissioned playwright Eisa Davis, performing at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater now through April 19, 2026.

Four highly gifted teens collab and collide one pivotal summer at a prestigious Berkeley girls’ music program. They improvise and crack wise atop a steadily thrumming undercurrent of disaster and emergency.

At turns hilarious and melancholy, raucous and poetic, ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| is an achingly true story of friendship, self-discovery, and the salvation of artmaking.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne