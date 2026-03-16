Photos: ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :|| at A.C.T.
The cast features Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Naomi Latta, Hillary Fisher, and Yeena Sung.
You can now get a first look at production photos from ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||, the world premiere play with music from A.C.T.-commissioned playwright Eisa Davis, performing at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater now through April 19, 2026.
Four highly gifted teens collab and collide one pivotal summer at a prestigious Berkeley girls’ music program. They improvise and crack wise atop a steadily thrumming undercurrent of disaster and emergency.
At turns hilarious and melancholy, raucous and poetic, ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| is an achingly true story of friendship, self-discovery, and the salvation of artmaking.
Photo credit: Kevin Berne
Hillary Fisher and Naomi Latta
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Hillary Fisher, and Naomi Latta
Naomi Latta and Hillary Fisher
Hillary Fisher and Naomi Latta
Naomi Latta and Gianna DiGregorio Rivera
Yeena Sung, Gianna DiGregorio Rivera and Naomi Latta
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Yeena Sung and Hillary Fisher
Naomi Latta
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Naomi Latta, Hillary Fisher and Yeena Sung
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Naomi Latta, Hillary Fisher and Yeena Sung
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Naomi Latta, Hillary Fisher, and Yeena Sung
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