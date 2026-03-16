Review: THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DIETY at Oceanside Theatre Company

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Oceanside Theatre Company wants to know, “Are you ready to rumble?!?!?”

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” which may look like it is only about professional wrestling, but this whip-smart play, written by Kristoffer Diaz and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is about far more than what happens between the ropes. It is exciting, full of charismatic performances and ideas that are relevant far beyond the ring.

Now playing at Oceanside Theatre Company through March 29, “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity" is charismatic, fast-moving, and packed with both theatrical flair and genuine heart. Under the skillful co-direction of Kevin “Blax” Burroughs and Durwood Murray Jr., the show balances the spectacle of wrestling with the deeper questions simmering underneath: Who gets to tell the story? Who gets to be the hero? And how often are those roles decided long before the match even begins?

The play is narrated by Macedonio “Mace” Guerra, played with warmth and humor by Fredy Gomez Cruz, a talented Puerto Rican wrestler whose job in the ring is to lose. In wrestling parlance, that makes him a “jobber”; the guy who takes the fall so the star can shine. That star is the gloriously over-the-top Chad Deity, played here with charismatic swagger by Wreckless Watson. But this isn’t Chad’s story. It’s Mace’s.

Front: Wreckless Watson as Chad Diety

Back: Dallas McLaughlin

Photo Credit: Esteban Marin

As Mace, Cruz has an easy rapport with the audience, turning the evening into something like a locker-room confession. Mace believes deeply in wrestling as an art form, and you can tell from this production that Burroughs and Murray share this sentiment as well.

Things change when Mace meets Vigneshwar “VP” Paduar, played with charm and confidence by Seth Gunawardena. VP is sharp, ambitious, and brimming with personality, and together they imagine a way to shake up the wrestling world with characters that celebrate immigrant identity. Unfortunately, their promoter, Everett K. Olson, played with pitch-perfect smugness by Dallas McLaughlin, has other ideas. With his tailored suits, corporate bravado, and aura of absolute control, Olson evokes a bit of Triple H, WWE's current Chief Content Officer. His ideas may sell tickets, but they rely on exaggerated stereotypes that leave everyone else feeling uneasy.

L-R: Fredy Gomez Cruz and Seth Gunawardena

Photo Credit: Esteban Marin

It’s here that Diaz’s script lands its biggest punches. Beneath the high-energy spectacle is a sharp commentary on racism, representation, and the stories American entertainment chooses to elevate, or exploit.

One of the most impressive elements of the production is the wrestling itself. That specific moves and moments can be scripted, let's not gloss over the fact that staged wrestling is still physically demanding and potentially dangerous. Every slam, throw, and fall requires precision and trust. The cast trained for the show, and the results bring a visceral feel to the proceedings.

Fight choreography is handled expertly by Mathias (the current SoCal Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion), with co–fight captains Fredy Gomez Cruz and Ryan Dylan Wargnier helping keep the action sharp and safe, along with professional wrestler and trainer Tortuga, who helped guide the performers through the mechanics of the ring.

Wargnier also steals plenty of laughs in the second act as a parade of colorful wrestling personas. Costume Designer Zoë Trautmann clearly had a blast creating these larger-than-life outfits for this, which include sly nods to icons like Macho Man Randy Savage and to Kurt Angle in his all-American singlet phase.

Ryan Dylan Wargnier

Photo Credit: Esteban Marin

Visually, the production brings the audience directly to the ring. Scenic designer Geronimo Omabtang’s wrestling ring dominates the stage (borrowed from SoCal Pro Wrestling in nearby San Marcos), placing the audience right in the middle of the action. Burroughs’ dynamic lighting design heightens both the spectacle of the matches and the more introspective moments, while projections and sound by Estefania Ricalde help create a fun atmosphere, and clearly alot of fun was had with each character's branding.

I’ve always had a soft spot for professional wrestling and its particular brand of joyful absurdity. Growing up, there were the pop-culture superstars who broke through into the mainstream—Hulk Hogan and André the Giant among them—long before I realized they came from WWF (now WWE). The ’90s brought the Attitude Era that many of my classmates worshipped. And during the early days of the pandemic, when wrestling continued on, I practiced my critique skills on the matches: character arcs, costume analysis, dramatic beats, the works, much to my amusement. Not that my husband requested that level of dramaturgy.

All of which is to say: I’m not unfamiliar with the genre, and I know just how effectively wrestling can tell a story, and this play utilizes it all wonderfully.

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” understands and celebrates the theatricality of this genre beautifully; it’s funny, sharp, politically savvy, and surprisingly heartfelt. Like the best wrestling matches, it delivers both spectacle and story, and leaves you thinking about what just happened long after the final bell rings.

How To Get Tickets

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” by Oceanside Theatre Company runs through March 29th. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.oceansidetheatre.org

Photo Credit: Esteban Marin

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