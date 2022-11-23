Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, November 27, 2022
The Great North, “Bee's ALL THAT Adventure” airing Sunday, Nov. 27 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Kima and her family host a very surprising visitor during Lone Moose's "lower-48" exchange student week. Ham fails to care for a cactus on an all-new episode of The Great North, "Bee's ALL THAT Adventure" airing Sunday, Nov. 27 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its third season, THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad BEEF (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away FROM THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his new wife, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance FROM her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.
Season Three features all new adventures, hidden Yeti's and special guest stars, including Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Edi Patterson ("The Righteous Gemstones") and LEGENDARY chef Guy Fieri in a very special Halloween episode!
The series, which has been renewed for a fourth season, was created and written by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also is an executive producer. THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.
Watch a new clip FROM a recent episode here:
Entering its third season, THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad BEEF (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away FROM THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his new wife, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance FROM her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.
Season Three features all new adventures, hidden Yeti's and special guest stars, including Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Edi Patterson ("The Righteous Gemstones") and LEGENDARY chef Guy Fieri in a very special Halloween episode!
The series, which has been renewed for a fourth season, was created and written by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also is an executive producer. THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.
Watch a new clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kelly, Barb and Barb’s new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb’s ex, Burt, emotions run high. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Watch a video preview of the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage. Watch a video preview now!
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kelly, Barb and Barb’s new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb’s ex, Burt, emotions run high. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Watch a video preview of the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage. Watch a video preview now!