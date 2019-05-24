Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE AMAZING RACE on CBS - Wednesday, May 29, 2019
"Living Fearlessly" - Teams travel to Switzerland where they free-fall over 400 feet into the Gletscherschlucht Glacier Gorge, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Following are the teams competing on this season of THE AMAZING RACE: Colin Guinn (38) and Christie Woods (40) Life Partners from Austin, Texas Previous season: THE AMAZING RACE 5 Colin Instagram: @colinguinn Christie Instagram: @christiewoods1 Becca Droz (28) and Floyd Pierce (23) Friends from Boulder and Highlands Ranch, Colo. Previous season: THE AMAZING RACE 29 Floyd Twitter and Instagram: @FloydJP3 Becca Instagram: @becca_beatbox and @teamfun_tar Leo Temory (31) and Jamal Zadran (30) Cousins from Pasadena, Calif. and Houston, Texas Previous seasons: THE AMAZING RACE 23 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars Leo Instagram and Twitter: @Leotemory Jamal Instagram and Twitter: @JAMALZADRAN Tyler Oakley (31) and Korey Kuhl (34) Friends from Los Angeles and San Francisco Previous season: THE AMAZING RACE 28 Tyler Instagram and Twitter: @tyleroakley Korey Instagram and Twitter: @koreykuhl Chris Hammons (40) and Bret Labelle (44) Friends from Moore, Okla. and Dedham, Mass. Previous season: Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X Bret Instagram and Twitter: @bretlabelle Chris Instagram: @chammons81 Chris Twitter: @hamm0481 Rachel Reilly (34) and Elissa Slater (32) Sisters from Van Nuys, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev. Previous Seasons: Big Brother 12, winner Big Brother 13, THE AMAZING RACE 20 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars (Rachel); Big Brother 15 (Elissa) Rachel Instagram: @rachelereillyvillegas Elissa Instagram: @ELISSERCISE Elissa Twitter: @ELISSAREILLYS Nicole Franzel (26) and Victor Arroyo (28) Dating from Ubly, Mich. Previous seasons: Big Brother 16, winner of Big Brother 18 (Nicole); Big Brother 18 (Victor) Nicole Instagram: @coconuts_ Nicole Twitter: @nicole_franzel Victor Instagram: @elfitvic Victor Twitter: @cococalientepod Eliminated Teams: Art Velez (49) and John James "JJ" Carrell (49) (ELIMINATED 4/17) Friends from Temecula and San Marcos, Calif. Previous season: THE AMAZING RACE 20 Rupert (54) and Laura (49) Boneham (ELIMINATED 4/24) Married from Indianapolis, Ind. Previous seasons: Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Rupert); Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Laura) Rupert Twitter: @RupertsKids Corinne Kaplan (39) and Eliza Orlins (35) (ELIMINATED 5/8) Friends from Denver, Colo. and New York Previous seasons: Survivor: Gabon and Survivor: Caramoan (Corinne); Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor: Micronesia (Eliza) Corinne Instagram and Twitter: @corinsanity Eliza Instagram and Twitter: @eorlins Janelle Pierzina (38) and Britney Haynes (30) (ELIMINATED 5/22) Friends from Lakeville, Minn. and Tulsa, Okla. Previous seasons: Big Brother 6, Big Brother All-Stars and Big Brother 14 (Janelle); Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14 (Britney) Janelle Instagram and Twitter: @JanellePierzina Britney Instagram and Twitter: @Britney_haynes THE AMAZING RACE sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each Team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each Team competes in a series of challenges - some mental and some physical - and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.
