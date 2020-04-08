Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, April 22, 2020
"A Night in Camarillo" - Will works through a difficult situation after he learns something about Angie's new boyfriend, Colin, that she won't want to hear. Meanwhile, Poppy and Douglas struggle to see eye-to-eye about their future, and the kids are HOME ALONE for the first time with Graham in charge, on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Chris Geere guest stars as Colin, Hermione Lynch as Priscilla and Patrick Birkett as Tony.
"A Night in Camarillo" was written by Celeste Klaus and directed by Anya Adams.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD GIRLS on NBC - Sunday, April 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST on NBC - Sunday, April 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BLACKLIST on NBC - Friday, April 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT on NBC - Thursday, April 23, 2020
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Chris Geere guest stars as Colin, Hermione Lynch as Priscilla and Patrick Birkett as Tony.
"A Night in Camarillo" was written by Celeste Klaus and directed by Anya Adams.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.