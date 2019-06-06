Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, June 12, 2019
"104" - ABC continues to chase the big bucks as host Elizabeth Banks returns to "Press Your Luck," airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and demand. It's a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.
During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune.
"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.
"Press Your Luck" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.
