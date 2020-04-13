Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

"Every Little Step" - The kids meet a homeless man in their neighborhood, and Paul and Alicia try to have an honest conversation with them about the homelessness crisis. Paul and Rainbow try to help by starting a soup kitchen at Rainbow's school. Meanwhile, Denise has a new boyfriend and Alicia doesn't think they're a match on an all-new episode of "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, APRIL 28 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.

Guest starring is Wayne Brady as Geoffrey and Robert Clendenin as Principal Taylor.

"Every Little Step" was written by Pete Chatmon and directed by Rachelle Williams.

The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.