Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, April 11, 2022
8:00-10:01 – AMERICAN IDOL: “510 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2)” (510)
"American Idol" waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of MAKING IT through to the NEXT round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20.
"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.
Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:
