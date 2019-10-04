Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Saturday, October 12, 2019
"Long Day's Journey into ICE" - When an ICE agent pursues a defendant in Lola's courtroom, she must fend him off while determining the appropriate sentence for the offender, an undocumented immigrant, whose crime was warning people of a grocery store selling spoiled goods, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Saturday, Oct. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 9/30/19.)
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
