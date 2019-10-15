Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, October 28, 2019
"Fool for Liv" - Lola contends with a fame-hungry defendant, personal assistant Olivia McLeland (Bianca Santos), and a circus-like courtroom while presiding over a celebrity's murder trial that forces her to find peace at Sherri's home after she's chased by paparazzi, on ALL RISE, Monday, Oct. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jere Burns guest stars as Olivia's attorney, Adam Pryce.
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, October 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOM on CBS - Thursday, October 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 10/15-0/24
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.