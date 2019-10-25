Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, November 4, 2019
"Uncommon Women and Mothers" - Mark and Emily go head to head in court for the first time, and things get awkward when Mark must cross-examine Lola's mother, Roxy (L. Scott Caldwell), when she's called as a character witness in the case for a homeless youth charged with felony vandalism, on ALL RISE, Monday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, November 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOM on CBS - Thursday, November 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Friday, November 15, 2019
Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, November 2, 2019
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.