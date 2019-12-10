Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, January 6, 2020

"What The Constitution Greens to Me" - Following her battle with the Commission of Judicial Performance, Lola questions her own brand of creative justice.

And when Benner assigns Lola a politically charged eco-terrorism trial that involves a senator's son, once again, Lola realizes she must trust her instincts in order to succeed, on ALL RISE, Monday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.