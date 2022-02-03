Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, February 8, 2022
9:00-9:30 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Art Teacher” (107)
When the school's art teacher retires, Janine is thrilled when the replacement ends up being her best friend from college, but things quickly turn sour when Sahar gets in the way of Melissa's class traditions. Meanwhile, Jacob and Barbara bond over their love for gardening and decide to start a school garden; but when it turns out they DON'T know how to successfully grow anything, Gregory secretly gets involved to fix all of their mistakes.
"Art Teacher" was written by Kate Peterman and directed by Jen Celotta.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a preview of the series here:
