Jonny-James Kajoba Completes the Cast of SPARE PARTS Off-Broadway

Jonny-James Kajoba will join the cast of David J Glass' newest play, Spare Parts, directed by Michael Herwitz. He will join previously announced two-time Tony nominee Rob McClure, Michael Genet, and Matt Walker. Also joining the cast as an understudy is Langston Reese (Regional: The Mountaintop).

This world premiere will begin performances on February 26, run through April 10, and celebrate its opening on March 8, 2026, at Theatre Row's Theatre Three.

A provocative question lies at the heart of Spare Parts, a daring new play by acclaimed writer David J. Glass, making its world premiere this spring. Set against the backdrop of radical aging research funded by a billionaire's quest for eternal life, Spare Parts confronts the blurred lines between science, identity, and morality — and asks the question few dare to say out loud: what does it cost to live forever?

From the writer of Love + Science, Glass has brought the scientific community something to treasure: a play in which scientists do realistic research while embracing their humanity. It's about time.” Science.org. Spare Parts is a sharp, darkly funny, and deeply unsettling new play that collides cutting-edge science with unchecked ambition. Spare Parts explores power, consent, memory, and the lengths humanity will go to outrun death.

“As a scientist and a playwright, I'm drawn to stories where possible discovery collides with consequences for humanity. Spare Parts lives in that collision—where progress, power, and personal identity are inseparable, and every potential solution comes with a dangerous cost.” playwright, David J. Glass