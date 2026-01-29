Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From Episode 2 of SHRINKING Season 3

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the second episode of the hit Apple comedy Shrinking. Season 3 of the series returned to the streamer this past Wednesday, fresh off the announcement of a Season 4 renewal.

In Episode 2, debuting Wednesday, February 4 on Apple TV, the gang unites to support Paul during a health setback. As previewed in the clip, Liz does her part by making him a healthy, green smoothie, much to Paul's dismay. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Alice help Louis take a big step, and Liz and Derek make a tough choice.

Led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking features an all-star ensemble including Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Broadway alum Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

The series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules of therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

In addition to the ensemble cast, the third season welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking has earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations as well as a Critics' Choice win for Urie for his performance in the sophomore season.

Photo Credit: Apple TV