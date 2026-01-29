WHITE CHRISTMAS, HIGH SOCIETY & More Added to National Film Registry

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Twenty-five films have been selected for the Library of Congress National Film Registry in 2025 due to their cultural, historic, or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.

The selections include two classic Hollywood musicals: 1954's White Christmas, which enshrined the chart-topping song of the same name in American popular culture, and High Society from 1956 featuring Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, and Grace Kelly in her last movie.

The earliest additions date back to the silent film era, with six silent films from 1896 to 1926. The newest film added to the registry is Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel from 2014. Iconic Hollywood films from the last 50 years selected for the registry this year include The Karate Kid, Glory, Philadelphia, Inception, and the teen comedy Clueless.

Four documentaries were selected for the registry this year, including Ken Burns’ Brooklyn Bridge, Nancy Buirski’s The Loving Story, George Nierenberg’s Say Amen, Somebody, and Danny Tedesco’s The Wrecking Crew.

The selections for 2025 bring the number of titles in the registry to 925. Previous movie musicals selected for the list include Singin' in the Rain, Dirty Dancing, The Little Mermaid, The Sound of Music, and more.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will host a television special Thursday, March 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET to screen a selection of films named to the registry this year. TCM host and film historian Jacqueline Stewart, who is chair of the National Film Preservation Board, will introduce the films.

Films Selected for the 2025 National Film Registry

The Tramp and the Dog (1896)

The Oath of the Sword (1914)

The Maid of McMillan (1916)

The Lady (1925)

Sparrows (1926)

Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)

White Christmas (1954)

High Society (1956)

Brooklyn Bridge (1981)

Say Amen, Somebody (1982)

The Thing (1982)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Karate Kid (1984)

Glory (1989)

Philadelphia (1993)

Before Sunrise (1995)

Clueless (1995)

The Truman Show (1998)

Frida (2002)

The Hours (2002)

The Incredibles (2004)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Inception (2010)

The Loving Story (2011)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

