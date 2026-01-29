Jeff Goldblum, Queen Latifah, & More Confirmed to Present at 2026 GRAMMY Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wicked star Jeff Goldblum, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Harry Styles, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor are set to present this Sunday at the 2026 Grammy Awards. An additional surprise guest will also serve as a presenter.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+. Find out everything to know about the program, including how to watch, special pre-show coverage, performers, and more, in our guide here.

Previously announced performers include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Andrew Watt, Brandy Clark, Chad Smith, Clipse, Duff McKagan, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Lukas Nelson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, SOMBR, and The Marías.

Tony Award winner Darren Criss will host the 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS Premiere Ceremony, where many of the awards will be announced. The ceremony will stream live from the Peacock Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and here.

Criss is also set to perform alongside his Maybe Happy Ending co-star, Helen J Shen. Both are nominated for their work on the cast recording of Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending.

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys include Barbra Streisand, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, and more. Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Death Becomes Her, and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Check out the full list of nominations here.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas