LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Returning with AFTER THE OSCARS SHOW

Emmy Award-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will return to host the “After the Oscars Show” from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood following the 2026 Oscars ceremony on Sunday evening.

Airing live on Monday, March 16, at 9 a.m. EST, the show will feature comedy star Leanne Morgan, who will dish on the best moments from Hollywood’s biggest night. Announcements of more guests will be forthcoming.

Just like the past 15 years, during the Oscars ceremony, the “Live” hosts will be waiting in the wings, a few feet from the stage, ready to speak to the Academy Award winners immediately after they receive their statue.

After the event, the “Live” team takes over the Dolby Stage, working through the night, to welcome special celebrity guests to the stage in the early hours of the morning to talk about the biggest moments of the night and the best fashion, along with a musical performance and more to follow.

Notable nominations for the 98th Academy Awards include Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, and Emma Stone. The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Check out the full list of nominees here.