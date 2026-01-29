THE GREAT IRISH SONGBOOK Special Coming to PBS in February

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In February, PBS will spotlight the musical traditions of Ireland with The Great Irish Songbook, a new special featuring Sligo-based band Dervish. The special will premiere on PBS stations beginning Friday, February 27, 2026 and will be available for streaming with PBS Passport.

One of the world’s most renowned and imaginative interpreters of Irish folk music, Dervish have devoted the last three decades to gently reinventing the traditional songs of their homeland.

In addition to Dervish, The Great Irish Songbook will also feature special guests David Gray, Imelda May, Moya Brennan (of Clannad), Indigo Girls, Brian Kennedy, Kate Rusby, and more. The special was filmed at the London Palladium, Dublin’s National Concert Hall, and more intimate venues like Leo’s Tavern in Donegal.

Highlights of The Great Irish Songbook include “Passage West,” featuring Dervish with Indigo Girls, a song about emigration to America written by John Spillane, who joins in on the performance; Imelda May’s moving rendition of “Molly Malone”; and a bravura display of vocal artistry by five singers on “The Parting Glass.”

The program also features the world premiere of “Tabor an tSaoil (The Well of the World).” Written by Clannad’s Moya Brennan and her daughter Aisling Jarvis, the song is performed for the first time in public at the legendary music mecca Leo’s Tavern, owned by Moya’s father and considered the launch pad for Clannad.

Dervish will be touring across the United States beginning March 7, 2026. A complete list of tour dates can be found here.

The Great Irish Songbook Performances:

“Red Haired Mary” – Dervish

Written by Sean McCarthy, Arranged by Dervish

“The West Coast of Clare” – Dervish with David Gray

Written by Andy Irvine

“Passage West” – Dervish with Indigo Girls

Written by John Spillane

“The Bold Doherty” – Dervish

Traditional

“Down the Broom” / “The Gatehouse Maid” – Dervish and Kevin Burke

Traditional instrumental

Molly Malone” – Dervish and Imelda May

Traditional

“The Parting Glass” – Dervish with Cara Dillon, Kate Rusby, Imelda May and Brian Kennedy

Traditional

“The Rocky Road to Dublin” – Dervish

Traditional

“John Blessings” – Dervish

Traditional instrumental

“Boots of Spanish Leather” – Dervish

Written by Bob Dylan

“Tobar an tSaoil (The Well of the World)” – Dervish and Moya Brennan

World Premiere Performance

Written By Moya Brennan and Aisling Jarvis

Photo Credit: Tim Jarvis