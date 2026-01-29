Video: Billy Magnussen Stars in First Teaser for AMC's THE AUDACITY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





AMC has unveiled the first teaser from the forthcoming new drama series, The Audacity, from Emmy Award-winner Jonathan Glatzer. Led by Tony Award-nominated performer Billy Magnussen, the series will premiere Sunday, April 12 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

Set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, Magnussen plays Duncan Park, a tech CEO who is experiencing some kind of crisis as he strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. The Audacity takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future, complete with jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs and disillusioned teens.

Magnussen (Into the Woods, Broadway's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) stars as Duncan Park, Sarah Goldberg (Clybourne Park) as Dr. JoAnne Felder, Zach Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph, Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, Simon Helberg as Martin Phister, Rob Corddry as Tom Ruffage, Meaghan Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister, Paul Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder, Everett Blunck as Orson Stern, Thailey Roberge as Tess Phister, Ava Marie Telek as Jamison Park-Hoffsteader, with Randall Park guest starring as Gabe, the qualm-free CFO of a data mining operation.

Glatzer serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner, alongside executive producer Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) directs the pilot and the series’ second episode, Dan Sackheim directs Episodes 3 and 4, Dan Longino directs Episodes 5 and 6, while Alex Buono directs Episodes 7 and 8.

Photo Credit: AMC