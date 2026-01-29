Josef Kubota Wladyka's HA-CHAN, SHAKE YOUR BOOTY! Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the worldwide rights to HA-CHAN, SHAKE YOUR BOOTY! co-written by Josef Kubota Wladyka and Nicholas Huynh and directed by Wladyka.

This marks the first sale in dramatic narrative competition and is Sony Pictures Classics’ first acquisition out of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. The director Josef Kubota Wladyka received a standing ovation at the film’s premiere, along with his mother, the real-life Ha-Chan.

Inspired by the spirit of Josef’s mother, Ha-Chan, HA-CHAN, SHAKE YOUR BOOTY! follows Haru and Luis who love competing in Tokyo’s ballroom dance scene, but after tragedy strikes, Haru withdraws into isolation. When friends coax her back to the studio, she develops an infatuation with the new instructor. She must face what comes next as sparks fly.

The film, which was shot in Tokyo, stars Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Rinko Kikuchi (BABEL, THE BROTHERS BLOOM), Alberto Guerra (GRISELDA, NARCOS: MEXICO), Alejandro Edda (AMERICAN MADE,NARCOS: MEXICO), YOU (COME COME EVERYBODY, 9 BORDER) Yoh Yoshida (FLYING COLORS, POISON BERRY IN MY BRAIN) and Damián Alcázar (THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: PRINCE CASPIAN). Additional notable film creatives include composer Nathan Halpern, cinematographer Daniel Satinoff and editor Benjamin Rodriguez, Jr. Producers include Kimberly Parker Zox and Mao Nagakura.

“Exhilarating, surprising, immensely entertaining describe this wonderful new film directed by filmmaker, Josef Kubota Wladyka. We can’t wait for theatrical audiences everywhere to be energized by and smile as they watch HA-CHAN SHAKE YOUR BOOTY,” stated Sony Pictures Classics.

“I have so much admiration and respect for the body of work and history that Sony Pictures Classics represents. To join their family and put this film out into theaters is a dream come true. I can’t wait for the world to see Rinko Kikuchi’s formidable performance,” added Kubota Wladyka.

Photo Credit: Daniel Satinoff