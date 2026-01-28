Review: DARKLY DAZZLING MUSICAL THEATRE Brings the Shadows to Life at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 20th, Darkly Dazzling Musical Theatre at 54 Below was a thrilling invitation into the stranger and darker corners of musical theatre. Conceived and directed by Gabrielle Karyss with music direction by Irene Emahiser, the concert leaned fully into the spooky, dramatic, and emotionally charged, creating a night that felt both theatrical and wildly fun. The show balanced camp, vulnerability, and powerhouse vocals, resulting in an evening that was deliciously twisted and deeply engaging from start to finish.

The cast featured Brady Allen, Miguel Amell, Kinsey Gray Calderone, Ashlyn Filippone, Diego Fleetwood, Calista Garcia, Jeyna Lynn Gonzales, Isa Hernandez, Gabrielle Karyss, Madeline MacLellan, Mandi Marko, Kira Petersen, Sloane Ptashek, Jack Stoler, Ava Szlabowicz, and Cheyenne Viera. Together, they created a cohesive ensemble that leaned fully into the darker emotional landscapes of musical theatre while still keeping the evening lively, playful, and engaging.

Miguel Amell delivered one of the most commanding performances of the night with “Sunset Boulevard” from Sunset Boulevard. His vocals were rich and grounded, filling the room with emotional weight and quiet intensity. Miguel let the music speak for itself while still creating a powerful connection with the audience.

Brady Allen brought an edgy energy to “Freeze Your Brain” from Heathers. His delivery was bold and fast paced, leaning fully into the song’s dark comedy while keeping the vocals clean and controlled. Brady’s performance felt alive and spontaneous, capturing exactly what Heathers is all about.

Calista Garcia completely owned “Worst Pies in London” from Sweeney Todd. Her comedic timing was spot on, and she infused the number with playful bitterness and theatrical bite. Calista balanced humor with musical precision, making the song feel both ridiculous and deliberate. It was a standout moment that leaned hard into character.

Ava Szlabowicz and Miguel Amell teamed up for “Super Boy and the Invisible Girl” from Next to Normal, delivering one of the evening’s most emotionally grounded performances. Ava approached the song with vulnerability and honesty, letting the heartbreak sit naturally in the music. Miguel added depth, and together they created a duet that felt intimate, tender, and deeply connected.



Sloane Ptashek closed with “As If We Never Said Goodbye” (Sunset Boulevard), offering a moment of reflection and emotional release. Their vocals were steady and expressive, capturing the mix of nostalgia, hope, and quiet triumph that defines the song. It was a beautifully controlled performance that sent the audience out on a note of warmth and emotional clarity.

Darkly Dazzling Musical Theatre succeeded because it trusted its performers to live inside complicated material and let the music do the work. The concert was bold, emotional, funny, and heartfelt, proving that some of musical theatre’s most unforgettable moments live in its shadows.

This show was conceived and directed by Gabrielle Karyss. Follow Gabrielle on Instagram here.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

