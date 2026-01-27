Interview: Stefanie Caccamo of PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Foundry Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you’ve ever been a fan of Steven Sondheim, then Foundry Theatre’s production of Putting It Together is a must watch. Featuring some of Australia's finest theatre performers, Putting It Together is a celebration of Sondheim against the backdrop of dazzling East Side New York. I spoke with Stefanie Caccamo who forms part of the stellar lineup bringing some of the most iconic broadway musical pieces to Sydney.

Putting It Together draws a powerhouse team alongside yourself. What are you most looking forward to when collaborating with some of Australia’s most prominent creatives?

I'd been so excited to work with everyone involved in Putting It Together, as each person brings such mastery and talent to the production. I learned so much during rehearsals and continue to learn throughout the run of the show. It's genuinely an actor's dream.

How would you describe Putting It Together in three words?

Sophisticated. Intimate. Honest.

You’re no stranger to Sondheim. How does it feel to be back on stage performing some of his most iconic tunes?

I find the work intimidating because it's so challenging and demands a lot of the actor in terms of the singing and storytelling but that's what makes performing Sondheim’s work so rewarding. With every performance, I discover a new phrase or inflection on a line that brings a new meaning to the song and when you're in a constant state of discovery, it just never gets old and it stays fresh for us onstage and for the audience.

What should audiences expect from this production?

It's the perfect show for musical theatre lovers! It's a celebration of Sondheim's best work. It delves into the lives of the rich and "happy" and the complexity of relationships. It's funny, clever and will pull at your heart strings.

Do you recommend audiences coming in blind, or brushing up on show tunes?

I think it's enjoyable either way! If you're a Sondheim superfan - it's so nostalgic yet fresh with the new lens on the songs - it might surprise fans of Sondheim that his work has more layers and meaning than they previously thought or have seen before! And if you don't know his work, aside from hearing some of the best musical theatre songs ever written, simply being human is enough to be able resonate with the themes in the show.

Putting It Together seems to balance the spectaculars of Sondheim with the intimacy of the Foundry stage. How is this work different to other Sondheim experiences or other works you’ve performed in yourself?

I think what our director, Cameron Mitchell, and the creative team understood is that the songs land and resonate on a deeper level when the actors and musicians are placed at the forefront. I adore a huge ensemble, a big dance number, props, costume changes - all the magical fun of musical theatre. But this show hits differently. It strips away the noise and allows the music to speak for itself. I just feel incredibly lucky to serve as a conduit for the extraordinary music and storytelling of Stephen Sondheim.

Putting It Together runs from the 6th of January to the 15th of February 2026 at the Foundry Theatre in Pyrmont.

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud