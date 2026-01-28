Taika Waititi to Present Theatrical Screenings of 2026 Oscar-Nominated Shorts

The shorts will be released exclusively in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on February 20, 2026.
The collection of 98th Oscar Nominated Shorts, presented by filmmaker, writer, and actor Taika Waititi, will be released exclusively in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on February 20, 2026, courtesy of Roadside Attractions.
Waititi, an Oscar nominee for Live Action Short Film for Two Cars, One Night (2004), commented, “Short films occupy a singular space in the global filmmaking community, inviting artists to experiment, challenge conventions, and tell stories with unparalleled creative freedom.”
The program features three feature-length theatrical presentations, one for each Academy Award Short Film category—Animated, Documentary, and Live Action—showcasing short films from around the world. The event offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience these celebrated works on the big screen ahead of the Oscars.
Notable nominations for the 98th Academy Awards include Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, and Emma Stone. The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Check out the full list of nominees here.
Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
Forevergreen
Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
Retirement Plan
John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
The Three Sisters
Konstantin Bronzit
Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
The Devil Is Busy
Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
Perfectly a Strangeness
Alison McAlpine
Live Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
A Friend of Dorothy
Lee Knight and James Dean
Jane Austen's Period Drama
Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
The Singers
Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
