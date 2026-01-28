Taika Waititi to Present Theatrical Screenings of 2026 Oscar-Nominated Shorts

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The collection of 98th Oscar Nominated Shorts, presented by filmmaker, writer, and actor Taika Waititi, will be released exclusively in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on February 20, 2026, courtesy of Roadside Attractions.

Waititi, an Oscar nominee for Live Action Short Film for Two Cars, One Night (2004), commented, “Short films occupy a singular space in the global filmmaking community, inviting artists to experiment, challenge conventions, and tell stories with unparalleled creative freedom.”

The program features three feature-length theatrical presentations, one for each Academy Award Short Film category—Animated, Documentary, and Live Action—showcasing short films from around the world. The event offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience these celebrated works on the big screen ahead of the Oscars.

Notable nominations for the 98th Academy Awards include Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, and Emma Stone. The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Check out the full list of nominees here.

The 98th Oscar-Nominated Shorts include:

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen

Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

Retirement Plan

John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters

Konstantin Bronzit

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"

Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins

The Devil Is Busy

Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir

Perfectly a Strangeness

Alison McAlpine

Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi

A Friend of Dorothy

Lee Knight and James Dean

Jane Austen's Period Drama

Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

The Singers

Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata