TOSCA to Launch Opera-in-Concert Series at Carnegie Hall With Marina Rebeka and Jonas Kaufmann

Starting with the 2026–2027 season, Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic will partner with Carnegie Hall on a five-year project that will annually bring exciting presentations of opera in concert to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. This major initiative—which launches in Dudamel’s inaugural season as the New York Philharmonic’s Music & Artistic Director—kicks off in November 2026 with two performances of Puccini’s Tosca. Dudamel and the orchestra will be joined by a stellar international cast including soprano Marina Rebeka in the opera’s title role, tenor Jonas Kaufmann as Cavaradossi, baritone Ludovic Tézier as Scarpia, plus the New York Philharmonic Chorus. These performances will mark Dudamel’s first appearances at Carnegie Hall leading the New York Philharmonic. The opera titles for each successive year of this project will be announced on an annual basis.

“Bringing together two of New York City’s most legendary institutions—the New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall—is a deeply meaningful way to begin my inaugural season as Music and Artistic Director of the NY Phil,” said Gustavo Dudamel, Music & Artistic Director Designate of the New York Philharmonic. “Opera has always been central to my artistic life, and it's a privilege to celebrate the expansive beauty, drama, and humanity of this art form by presenting Tosca with these extraordinary artists and friends.”

“Gustavo and the New York Philharmonic both have remarkable histories at Carnegie Hall, and we are thrilled to enter this next chapter together,” said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director at Carnegie Hall. “These annual opera-in-concert presentations will be true highlights of the Hall’s upcoming seasons. We are excited to have developed this ongoing partnership that will so meaningfully enrich New York City’s extraordinary music scene.”

“When Gustavo and I first spoke about the priorities of his tenure as New York Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director, collaborations were a centerpiece,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, President & CEO of the New York Philharmonic. “To be launching this multi-year venture with our friends at Carnegie Hall, featuring the Philharmonic led by Gustavo in this timeless repertoire, with stellar casts, elevates this idea to a new level.”

In February 2023, the New York Philharmonic announced that it would be entering a thrilling new era, appointing Gustavo Dudamel as its next Music & Artistic Director. In September 2026, Dudamel becomes the 27th conductor to preside over the orchestra, building on a legacy that includes giants such as Gustav Mahler, Arturo Toscanini, and Leonard Bernstein.

Dudamel has had a long association with Carnegie Hall that extends nearly 20 years. He made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2007 leading the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela as part of the Hall’s Berlin in Lights festival. He has since returned more than 20 times, appearing with renowned orchestras from around the world, including the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and Vienna Philharmonic. In August 2024, he conducted a performance by the National Children's Symphony of Venezuela as well as a massive play-in event featuring more than 700 young musicians from around the globe as part of Carnegie Hall’s World Orchestra Week (WOW!) festival. Following in October 2024, he led the Los Angeles Philharmonic in three performances as part of the Nuestros sonidos festival, including Carnegie Hall’s Opening Night Gala.

The New York Philharmonic plays a leading cultural role in New York City, the United States, and the world. Founded in 1842, the orchestra has appeared at Carnegie Hall, its one-time home, more than 5,000 times, beginning with its first performance in 1892 under the baton of Anton Seidl. The New York Philharmonic’s residency in Carnegie Hall lasted seven decades until 1962, when the orchestra relocated to Philharmonic Hall—now David Geffen Hall—at Lincoln Center. Over the years, the Philharmonic has continued its venerable connection with Carnegie Hall, returning periodically to perform on its international orchestra series, partnering with the Hall to co-produce a major festival devoted to Leonard Bernstein in 2008, and launching the Hall’s 125th anniversary season in 2015.

Program Information

Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

New York Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, Music and Artistic Director

Marina Rebeka, Tosca

Jonas Kaufmann, Cavaradossi

Ludovic Tézier, Scarpia

Andrew Moore, Angelotti

Ben Brady, Sacristan

Ben Reisinger, Spoletta

Benjamin Taylor, Sciarrone

Christoper Humbert Jr., Jailer

New York Philharmonic Chorus

Malcolm J. Merriweather, Director

PUCCINI Tosca (opera in concert)